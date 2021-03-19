We're helping you break down how to tell the difference between symptoms of seasonal allergies and symptoms of COVID-19. Tresia Bowles reports.

Allergies vs. COVID chart

Know the difference between allergy symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms.
GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - Spring is here, which means pollen is back again.
 
However, this season is also happening during the coronavirus pandemic, making it harder for people to distinguish when they have COVID-19 symptoms versus allergy symptoms.
 
Mapitsa Rivera, of Greenville says she's originally from South African, where she didn't deal much with allergies.
 
"Honestly, I never knew anything about allergies until I moved here to Greenville. And I can say, maybe, [it's] because of lots of trees," Rivera said.
 
Allergist Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento says sneezing and itchy or watery eyes are unique to allergy symptoms.
 
"If you have [a] past history, like, every year during the season, your eyes run, watery, runny nose, the mucus is clear—that's allergies," Sarmmiento said.
 
For COVID-19, he says the biggest symptoms to note are the high fever, body aches, and loss of taste.
 
However, there is some overlap, which can be confusing. Those symptoms include, congestion, runny nose, coughing, fatigue, weakness, headache, and sore throat.
 
Heather Simmerson has suffered with allergies her entire life. She says she knows the difference.
 
"I don't ever think it's COVID. It's something I've been dealing with for a while. So, it just keeps getting worse," Simmerson said.
 
And Sarmiento says, when in doubt, talk to your doctor.
 
He says you can take over-the-counter medications such as anti-histamines, nasal sprays, eye drops, and saline sprays to relieve your symptoms, but some at-home remedies, like a spoonfull\ of local or raw honey, don't have any scientific backing to prove they work. And sometimes, that honey can contain pollen that makes your symptoms worse.
 
You can check the daily pollen counts to determine when it's best to go outside.

