Amanda Keane is a sports anchor for FOX Carolina.
Amanda moved from Springfield, MA to join FOX Carolina in April 2019.
Amanda was born in Boston, MA and graduated from Roger Williams University with a BA in journalism and political science.
“While I was in college I was able to be on live TV weekly when I announced the numbers as the On-Air Talent for the Rhode Island Lottery,” Amanda said. “I got my start in news and sports at WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine where I was a reporter and anchor. From there I was able to move closer to home to Western Mass News in Springfield, MA where I was able to anchor and produce my own Friday night football show! So when the opportunity to come here to Greenville, SC and cover sports full time came up, it was a dream job- I'm still pinching myself that I’m here!”
Awards
“Merit Award-Sports Feature”-The Massachusetts Association of Broadcasters
The Fun Stuff
On the weekends, I love to: Explore local breweries and vineyards, and of course when I can watch my hometown teams, the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics!
My favorite movie is: Legally Blonde, The Departed, Goodfellas, Coach Carter
My favorite kind of music is: I love country music, top 40, and Traditional Irish music! It reminds me of home!
My favorite food is: This is hard...I have too many. I’m constantly on Pintrest looking for my next favorite recipe!
Hidden talents: Irish Step Dance: I was a competitive Irish Dancer trained by one of the best schools in the world, the O’Shea-Chaplin Academy of Irish Dance. Now as an adult I dance for the fun, friends, and to keep up with my proud Irish culture.
Hobbies: Sports! I play in as many Basketball leagues as I can! As a former college athlete I love getting on the court and playing some hoops. #WashedUp
Pets: No
Children: No
Most memorable story: I have had the opportunity to tell so many amazing people’s stories over the last four years in TV so it’s hard to pick just one. But the experience of reporting live at Fenway Park during the World Series was the most incredible moment any Boston fan could have!
