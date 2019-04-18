Amber Alert issued for California girl, last seen in car with Nevada plates

Click here for updates on this story
Las Vegas, NV (KTNV) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old California girl who was last seen with two murder suspects in the city of Torrance.
On April 16, a man was found dead in a white Audi in the city of Carson. 40-year-old Maricela Mercado and 39-year-old Roman Cerratos have been identified as suspects.
Alora Benitez was seen leaving with the suspects in a white 2013 BMW on April 17. The 4-door car had the Nevada license plate "MARIMAR" at the time. However, the plate may have been removed and replaced with a paper plate.
The teenager is the daughter of Benitez. It is not known where the couple may be headed.
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
According to a records check, it appears that Benitez lived in Las Vegas as late as 2017.
If you have any information, please call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5550.
