IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- An AMBER Alert was activated at the request of the Iredell County Sheriff's Office for two missing children, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to the AMBER Alert, 4-year-old Easton Grey Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh River Redmon were last seen in Statesville, North Carolina along I-20 westbound and are believed to be taken by their mother, Amanda Jean Redmon.
According to the alert, the two children are believed to be traveling in a gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with a North Carolina License Plate that reads HAD6654.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these children, please contact the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-880-9156.
MORE NEWS: More schools are preparing to open as coronavirus cases drop and vaccinations rise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.