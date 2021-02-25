Virus Outbreak Flu Season

FILE - This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan's Community Resource Center's Free Drive-Thru vaccination event in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not in 2021. Flu has virtually disappeared, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

 Damian Dovarganes

NEW YORK (AP) — February is usually the peak of flu season, but not this year.

Health officials say flu cases and hospitalizations have been at their lowest levels in decades. Experts say that measures put in place to fend off COVID-19 are a big factor.

Some think it's also possible that the coronavirus has essentially muscled aside not only flu, but also some other bugs usually seen in the fall and winter.

The number of flu infections is so low that it’s difficult for CDC to do its annual calculation of how well the vaccine is working. And it could make planning for next season's flu vaccine tougher too.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.