SIXMILE, SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - It doesn't take much to make Kyler Walden smile ear to ear.
"I've been getting stickers, some letters and some police badges," he said with a toothy grin.
You name it, he's gotten it and his mom said the words of encouragement really help to keep him going.
"It always cheers him up," said Kristi Walden. "It doesn't matter what it is, hand drawn pictures seem to be his favorite. Little kids coloring pictures, he likes it all."
Walden said Kyler has always been a happy kid, but his life is not without it's ups and downs. Ever since he was born he's been living with OsteoGensis Imperfecta. It means his bones are brittle. In his 11 years, he's broken more than 20 bones and has had around 10 surgeries.
"He can sneeze and break a rib," said Walden. "He broke stuff rolling over the wrong way, sitting the wrong way. Just about anything."
Which means he's bound to his wheelchair and doesn't get to run and play with other kids. It's also why the uplifting holiday cards mean so much.
"It's showing all these people that it just takes a card or a letter and it brightens any little kids' day that doesn't get experience a whole lot of other things that other kids are getting to do," Walden said.
She realized the joy it brought to him just a few years ago after he opened a musical Christmas card and ever since then the gifts and letters have been rolling in. Kyler has received more than 2,500 cards, all from complete strangers.
"Thank you so much for everything people have done so far and for all the new friends that we've made," said Walden.
If you'd like to send Kyler a card this holiday season, you can send it to PO Box 804, Liberty, SC 29657.
