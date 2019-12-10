An "active shooting situation" is taking place in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to Jean Jadezaia, a spokeswoman for the Hudson County Sheriff's Office.
The ATF office in Newark tweeted Tuesday that it has agents responding to "reports of an active shooter."
The New Jersey State PBA also tweeted: "We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts."
CNN affiliates reported that multiple agencies are responding to a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Drive. Several roads were closed and schools were on lock down.
CNN's Alec Snyder contributed to this report.
