ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Today Anderson County announced its annual blitz clean-up for the removal of illegal signage.
The County says employees of the Public Works Division began the campaign to remove signage on Earth Day. The Division will put together groups from eight different departments to clean the streets.
The removal of signage will also include signs painted on or attached to trees, rocks, natural features, telephone or utility poles, street signs, or poles for stoplights says the County.
The County says the purpose of the sign blitz is as follows:
- To protect public safety and welfare to ensure the maintenance of an attractive community.
- To minimize the distractions and obstructions of traffic hazards that endanger public safety.
- To prevent signs from visual cluttering at intersections.
- To protect Economic Development which is a vital part of industrial recruitment for Anderson County.
- To protect existing businesses and developments.
- To complement the character of the county, while attempting to meet the needs of sign users for adequate identification, communication, and advertising.
Temporary signs require a permit and must be placed on private property along with a letter of approval from the property owner says the County.
The County says signs must be placed five feet from any defined right-of-way or property line or fifteen feet from edge of pavement if there is not a defined right-of-way. Temporary signs are allowed for 30 days and it is the responsibility of the applicant to remove signage within this timeframe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.