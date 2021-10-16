ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- City and County Council members hosted a BBQ at the Anderson Civic Center on Saturday to help raise money for the Anderson law enforcement.
The event was from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and tickets were 12$. According to event coordinators, all of the money from these tickets went to the Anderson County Sheriff's Foundation and the Anderson Police Department Foundation.
City Councilman Kyle Newton, County Councilman John Wright, Jr. and Platinum Sponsor Grainger Nissan of Anderson worked together to host the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.