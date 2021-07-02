ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for James Davidson, a missing person.
Deputies say that Davidson was reported missing on June 28, 2021.
Deputies describe Davidson as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white, gold and purple shorts, according to deputies.
He was driving a tan 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Davidson is asked to call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-32841.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.