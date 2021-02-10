BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that it is searching for a man who was last seen on Monday in Belton along Country Rd., according to a post on the ACSO Facebook page.
According to the post, Grady Clinkscales was last seen wearing blue pants with a flannel long sleeved shirt, a light faded blue undershirt and a blue hat.
Anyone with information on Clinkscales' whereabouts should contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405.
