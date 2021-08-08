ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Fire Department announces that they responded to two house fires at a house along South Holly Street over the past week.
Travis Poore from the Anderson Fire Department says firefighters first responded to the house on Wednesday, August 4, when a fire started in a crawl space. Crews were able to put the fire out, but the crawl space and the kitchen sustained damage, according to Poore.
The Anderson Fire Department posted about the fire via Facebook on Wednesday.
Firefighters responded again this morning just before 5:00 a.m., according to Poore. He says that firefighters encountered a fire on the backside of the house and the interior.
Crews could not get into the first floor due to the house being remodeled and damage from the previous fire, according to Poore.
Poore says that crews entered the second level, where they found that a bathroom area and the attic were on fire due to flames running up the walls. Crews made an effort to get into the attic but were unsuccessful, according to Poore.
Poore says the fire had vented through the roof, and the home became unsafe for anyone to stay inside.
No one sustained major injuries, and no one was living inside the residence at the time, according to Poore.
The house did not have power this morning, and the Anderson City Police department is handling the investigation at this time, according to Poore. He adds that they are still investigating where and how the fire started.
Here are photos were taken as crews battled the fire on Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.