ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- AnMed Health announces that they will extend visiting hours at all campuses starting on May 24.
Officials say that impatient visiting hours will now be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. They add that all visitors must wear masks at all time and all visitors must check in at the kiosk located in the front lobby.
AnMed Health released a statement saying, "loved ones provide important support in the healing process. As we continue to see fewer patients admitted with COVID-19 and the vaccination rate climbs, it is important to restore this support as much as we can safely."
According to AnMed Health, the following guidelines will be in place starting on May 24.
- Inpatient visiting hours will extend to 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Visitors at all campuses must be at least 14 years old.
- No visitation is allowed for COVID patients except in end-of-life situations. Visitation for patients considered end-of-life is permitted and visitors are allowed to switch out as needed.
- In the Emergency Department, two visitors at a time are permitted, depending on the patient’s condition.
- Two designated visitors will be allowed in Maternity Services and Adult Surgical/Pediatric units at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital. However, visitors will not be allowed to switch out. This is to reduce the exposure risks for patients in those units.
