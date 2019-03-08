Eva Schloss, the stepsister of Anne Frank and a Holocaust survivor, attends a news conference Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Newport Beach, Calif. Schloss met Thursday with Southern California high school students who were photographed giving Nazi salutes around a swastika formed by drinking cups at a party. Schloss said the students apologized for their behavior and indicated they didn't realize what it really meant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)