WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - In Westminster people came together for an annual benefit to help fight childhood cancer.
The Skyla Strong Barrel Race and Breakaway Roping event kicked off on Friday at the Michael Hare Memorial Arena.
The events help raise money to help children battling cancer. It is named after Skyla, a third grader who bravely battled Leukemia between 2013 and 2016 before passing away.
Her family is now on a mission to bring smiles to other child patients.
"We were so supported from our community and all different angles and our church, and our family, and our friends," says Shannon Forcier, Skyla's mother. "So it just means a lot to see that they're doing this in Skyla's honor to help these other families, and we just always say, "to God be the glory." Like He just has His people out here and we're just all working together to love on each other."
The event is happening on Saturday as well.
