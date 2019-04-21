EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Members of the congregation at Riverview Baptist Church in Easley discovered an unwelcome surprise on Easter Sunday, and it's only the latest act of vandalism taken out against a church in recent weeks.
FOX Carolina viewer Josh Turner sent us photos of the spray-painted graffiti on the church. The vandals apparently chose a darker theme for their Easter message, leaving behind an inverted pentagram with the words "Hail Satan". They also left behind two failed attempts at the infamous sigil.
We spoke with the family of the pastor, who did not want to go on camera, but did want to discuss what happened. They said it was the second time within the last few weeks that Riverview was vandalized; the last time they were hit, windows near their cross were busted out and have not yet been fixed.
The family said some members of the congregation went to the church early in the morning to paint over it after police left so as not to give the vandals satisfaction.
We're told the church did not have security cameras so they are unable to catch the vandals in the act. The family did say they would pray for the vandals, however.
