SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - You ask, we answer.
A viewer reached out wanting to know if the Norris Ridge Apartments in Spartanburg were still going to be demolished because new tenants were still moving in.
We spoke with Ralph Settle, a Partner at Equity Plus, LLC. About plans for the property because it’s set to be redevelopment, and current tenants will have to move. I asked him exactly what those plans were and if new tenants are moving in.
There are 190 units.
“There may be one or two that as need based. We’re working with United Way and the City of Spartanburg pretty closely, as well as the Spartanburg Housing Authority,” Settle said.
However, starting next month residents will begin moving in a new Robert Smalls Midtowne development.
It’s still considered affordable housing.
Back in October 2019, Spartanburg City Council voted to demolish Norris Ridge Apartments, on Imperial Drive.
We spoke with District 5 councilman, Jerome Rice about their thoughts, and if it would deter crime.
“We’re sure that it will,” said Rice. ”It was just so dense in that area, and the neighborhood got a bad stigma for years.”
Norris Ridge Apartments are expected to be torn down sometime next year.
Once that space becomes available, townhomes will built, geared toward workforce tenants, with affordable housing components worked in.
“We’re going to greatly de-densify that existing Norris Ridge location,” said Settle. “I e’re going to go from 190 down to roughly about a hundred townhomes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.