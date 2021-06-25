NEW YORK (AP) — A new poll shows a solid majority of Americans believe most abortions should be legal in the first three months of a woman's pregnancy but most say the procedure should usually be illegal in the second and third trimesters.
The poll comes weeks after the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case involving a blocked Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, two weeks into the second trimester.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 61% of Americans say abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances in the first trimester of a pregnancy.
