WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will vote to acquit Donald Trump in the former president's impeachment trial. That's according to a source familiar with McConnell's thinking who was not authorized to publicly discuss the decision and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Word of McConnell's decision came Saturday before what is expected to be a final day in the historic trial on the charge that Trump incited an insurrection in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
