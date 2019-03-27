In this Tuesday, March 26, 2019, booking provided by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Department, shows 25-year-old Deionna Young who is being held without bond Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in Tulsa. Police say Young, an Oklahoma restaurant manager, has been charged with killing an abusive customer, Desean Tallent, after reporting he threatened her, left and then returned. Police say Tallent later returned, but drove off. Young followed and allegedly shot him, then returned to work. (Tulsa County Sheriff's Department via AP)