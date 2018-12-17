(Meredith) -- A company in Minnesota is offering "fur-ternity leave" -- allowing employees with new pets to work from home for a week.
Minnesota Public Radio reports marketing company, Nina Hale, enacted the new policy after one employee wanted to spend some time with his new puppy. Conor McCarthy said he reached out to his supervisor asking to work from home to help house train his new pet and his request was quickly approved.
The company sees it as a way to keep employees happy. Executive vice president for client services, Allison McMenimen said it's an opportunity to reciprocate an employees dedication by giving them additional flexibility.
"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to recognize that happy, healthy employees produce really good work. So for us, to get the results we need for our clients, we need to make sure our employees are taken care of," she said.
Just a few months after McCarthy's request, "fur-ternity leave" was added as an official benefit.