FBI: Married couple arrested, indicted for string of bank robberies

Phoenix, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) -- A married couple is facing multiple charges after the pair committed multiple bank robberies during a nearly 21-month period in the Phoenix area, the FBI said on Wednesday.
Seitaro Kline and Carrie Kline were indicted on Sept. 4 for being the "Criss-Cross Bandits," agents said. They were called that because they would switch who committed the bank robbery, according to the FBI.
The 12 bank robberies happened between Nov. 5, 2016, and July 24, 2018.
During each robbery, the suspect would give a bank teller a note or verbally demanded money, get the cash and flee the scene, the FBI said.
More than $12,000 in total were stolen from the banks, according to the FBI.
The FBI says investigators were able to eventually identify Seitaro when they spotted his tattoos for the first time during the robbery on July 16. The Gilbert Police Department also received an "investigative lead" that Seitaro and Carrie were behind the bank robberies.
Federal investigators filed a complaint against the couple on Aug. 24 and the next day, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office arrested Seitaro after he was pulled over for a license plate light violation. Deputies said he also had heroin on him.
Carrie was later arrested but investigators didn't say how.
The Klines were indicted for nine bank robberies plus one count of conspiracy.
