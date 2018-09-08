(Meredith) -- Bill Daily, the actor known for his comedic characters on classic sitcoms "I Dream of Jeannie" and "The Bob Newhart Show," died this week at age 91, his family announced.
Daily died Tuesday of natural causes in Santa Fe, New Mexico, his son, J. Patrick Daily told the Hollywood Reporter and Variety.
The actor played Maj. Roger Healey in NBC's "I Dream of Jeanie," which starred Barbara Eden in the title role and ran from 1965-1970.
Major Healey was a supporting character on all five seasons of the show, as the goofy sidekick to NASA astronaut Anthony Nelson (the late Larry Hagman).
Eden, 87, remembered her co-star Daily in a heartfelt message posted to Twitter on Saturday.
“Billy was wonderful to work with. He was a funny, sweet man that kept us all on our toes. I’m so thankful to have known and worked with that rascal. Until we meet again Billy, xo.”
After "Jeanie", Daily would go on to play Howard Borden on "The Bob Newhart Show" from 1972-1978.
His other work included roles on “Alf,” “Bewitched,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Love American Style,” “Aloha, Paradise,” and “Starting from Scratch.”
"Bill’s philosophy in life was that happiness was a decision you make. That was how he lived," said his spokesman Patterson Lundquist. "Bill enjoyed every bit of his life to the fullest. There will not be a memorial service or funeral for family, friends, and fans. Instead, Bill’s final wish is to throw a party. Remember the good times and be happy."
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.