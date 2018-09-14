Man calls 911 when Burger King doesn't honor his coupons

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A man called 911 and refused to leave the drive-thru of a Burger King in Ohio after employees refused to honor his coupons Thursday.
According to WJW, the 73-year-old man was trying to use a buy-one-get-one-free Whopper coupon at the Ohio store, but the coupons were only valid in Texas, where he received them.
Police responded to the scene and told the man he is not allowed to return to that Burger King.
Police told WJW no one was arrested or charged following the incident.
The customer's identity was not released.
