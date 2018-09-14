7 pit bulls found dead in trash bags in New York

LONG ISLAND, New York (Meredith) — Seven pit bull dogs were found dead in trash bags Wednesday in a New York sump pit.
The sump belongs to the New York State Department of Transportation, according to News 12 Long Island.
The dogs' causes of death are unclear.
Gary Rogers, a detective with Nassau SPCA, told News 12 Long Island both male and female dogs were found, as well as a four-month-old puppy.
"This is horrendous, that somebody would kill these animals and dump them over the fence," Rogers told News 12 Long Island.
Police are asking the public to help find the suspects responsible for the deaths.
The Nassau SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information, please call 516-THE-SPCA.
