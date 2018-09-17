Teen finds purse with $10,000 inside, turns it in to police

(Meredith) – A teen from Santa Barbara, California, is being praised for doing the right thing after he found a purse filled with $10,000 in cash.
Rhami Zeini, 16, was driving home from school Wednesday when he noticed a purse in the middle the road. The high school junior picked up the bag and tried to find the owner’s identification.
Instead, he discovered more money than he had ever seen in his life, KEYT reported.
Zeini spoke to his parents and then drove to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to hand over the small fortune.
"To me, I figured this is the right thing to do,” he told KEYT. “If the roles were reversed and I lost something with a significant sum of money, I know I would want it back for sure."
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a watch officer eventually returned the money to its rightful owner, who was “very grateful.”
Kelly Hoover, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the woman believes she left the purse on the roof of her car and then accidentally drove away.
As a token of her appreciation, the owner gave Zeini $100.
“Just makes you feel good about humanity and that there are people out there that will do the right thing,” said Hoover.
