(CNN) -- This nightmare called Tropical Storm Florence is far from over.
"Many people who think that the storm has missed them have yet to see its threat," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. "This system is unloading epic amounts of rainfall -- in some places measured in feet, not inches."
Here are the startling numbers behind Florence's wrath -- so far:
796,400-plus
That's just the number of customers without power in the Carolinas. The number of people who lost electricity is far greater since a single customer can represent an entire home.
About 760,200 of those customers are North Carolina; 36,200 are in South Carolina.
112 mph
That's how hard the wind gusted in North Carolina's New River Inlet. Wilmington International Airport and Fort Macon suffered gusts of 105 mph, the National Weather Service said.
20,000 shelter evacuees
More than 20,000 people were staying in 157 emergency shelters in North Carolina on Saturday. "If those shelters fill up, we will establish more shelters," Cooper said.
150 miles
Even if you live 150 miles out from the center of Florence, you could still feel tropical-storm-force winds -- which are 39 mph or greater.
30.58 inches (and counting)
That's the new North Carolina record for most rainfall from a single tropical system. It happened in the coastal town of Swansboro.
14,000 service members
The number of service members deployed include 7,500 from the US Coast Guard and 6,500 from the National Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. Another 2,900 active duty members are standing by.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.