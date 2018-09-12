Unforgettable welcome: Baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 a.m.

(WALA/Meredith) -- As the nation honored those who lost their lives 17 years ago on Sept. 11, an Alabama family was celebrating the arrival of their bundle of joy.
The newborn baby boy named Jaxson was born on 9/11 at 9:11 a.m.
By all accounts Alexia Simmons is a pro when it comes to giving birth, considering this is baby number two.
“My children will grow up close together, so they’ll be like best friends and they’re two little boys, so I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Simmons said.
She checked into Mobile Infirmary Monday night, anxiously waiting for her son to enter the world.
“I was already nervous about having him on 9/11,” Simmons said. “I never expected him to come at 9:11, I was thinking more around lunch time.”
Baby Jaxson, who is sleeping soundly now, had other plans.
Before Simmons could get an epidural Tuesday morning, the baby started coming. Her doctor was nowhere in sight.
“I got a phone call from the labor room, telling me to come and catch the baby,” said Dr. Ted Catranis. “I came over and by that time I heard the baby screaming down the hallway.”
Luckily another doctor, a first responder of sorts, quickly jumped in to help.
“I didn’t even know the exact time the baby was born, I was just here doing what needed to be done at that point in time,” said Dr. Randy Bentley, the doctor who delivered the baby. “I thought that was an awful interesting coincidence that that would occur.”
It is a coincidence hard not to ignore, a birthday forever linked to a somber day in American history.
“This used to be a day of tragedy, but now it’s a day that he came into the world, so what better gift,” Simmons said.
Mother and son are both doing well.
