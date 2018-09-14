18-wheeler slams into Louisiana school bus, bursts into flames

LIVINGSTON, Louisiana (Meredith) — An 18-wheeler slammed into the back of a school bus and burst into flames Friday morning, WGNO reports.
The accident happened near the intersection of U.S. 190 and L.A. 63 at the beginning of the bus route.
Three children were on the bus at the time, but Louisiana State Police told WGNO none of them were seriously injured. Two of the children went home with their parents and one child was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The bus driver was also uninjured.
Details have not been released about the identity or condition of the truck driver.
Police released photos that show the damaged back of the school bus and the semi truck engulfed in flames.
The highway was closed for some time as first responders cleaned up the accident.
Livingston is about 30 minutes east of Baton Rouge.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.