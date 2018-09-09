Woman falls through LA restaurant's ceiling while 'looking for bus stop'

LOS ANGELES, California (Meredith) — A homeless woman fell through the ceiling of a Los Angeles restaurant Wednesday, saying she was in the crawl space looking for a bus stop.
According to KCAL, customers in Sabroso Mexican Grill in Garden Grove noticed pieces of the ceiling falling down. A few seconds later, a woman fell through the ceiling, falling about 25 feet to the ground.
One customer began recording video when he noticed the pieces of ceiling coming down. He ended up catching the entire fall on video. In the video, you can hear customers screaming when the woman comes crashing down.
Fortunately, no customers were hurt and the homeless woman only suffered minor injuries.
Employees of Sabroso Mexican Grille told KCAL the homeless woman went into the restaurant's bathroom before the incident. It was later discovered that the woman boosted herself up on the toilet and climbed into the attic.
When police responded to the incident after the fall, the woman told officers she was looking for the bus stop, according to KCAL.
Police told KCAL the woman was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.