$20,000 worth of dog food, supplies stolen from Ohio animal shelter

AMELIA, Ohio (Meredith) — An animal shelter in Ohio suffered two burglaries in the span of just a few weeks, leaving them void of $20,000 worth of dog food and pet supplies.
Margaret Coplen, the owner of All Dogs Come From Heaven, WCPO she came into the building and found that every unopened bag of food had been stolen. She said every dog bed, every create, every tick and flea medication, and tons of leashes and collars were also taken.
The thieves only left behind some spilled food.
Coplen's lawyer Lisa Rabanus WCPO she is "beyond livid" at the situation.
"It's just unacceptable, as far as I'm concerned," Rabanus WCPO.
Both Coplen and Rabanus WCPO they believe they know who the thieves are and want to give them one chance to return all the stolen supplies.
If you would like to donate dog food or supplies to help All Dogs Come From Heaven recover, contact them at 513-797-5670 or at alldogscfh@gmail.com.
