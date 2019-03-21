Arden, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night, firefighters with the Asheville Fire Department were called to a fire at the Clarion Inn on Airport Road right off of Interstate 26.
Crews with Battalion 3 were on scene after they received the report of smoke at the hotel.
Battalion 3 crews on scene advising a working fire at 550 Airport Road , the Clarion Inn. Crews advised they have encountered light smoke in the hallway and heavier smoke in Room 162.— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) March 21, 2019
Firefighters say when they arrived on scene the encountered light smoke in the hallway and heavier smoke one they reached a room on the first floor.
A short time later, a tweet sent by the Asheville Fire Department says they were able to get the fire out and evacuated the hotel as ventilation took place.
Fire is out. Evacuation and ventilation in progress.— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) March 21, 2019
At this time we haven't heard of any injuries related to the fire, but we'll update if more information becomes available.
