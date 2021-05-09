Arizona's Copper Canyon Fire grows to 2,560 acres

A brush fire that broke out Friday east of Phoenix, Arizona, has grown to 2,560 acres, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The Copper Canyon Fire was about 20% contained as of Sunday, the department said on Twitter. Fire crews are focused on monitoring the blaze's southern and western edges, according to the fire information system InciWeb.
Fire activity has dropped significantly, but Sunday afternoon winds are a concern -- with gusts up to 30 mph expected in the area, officials said.
The fire's threat to buildings and other property had significantly decreased Saturday. And while there were no evacuations ordered Sunday, residents were asked to be ready in case conditions change.
US Highway 60, which was closed Friday in both directions in Gila County, remained closed Sunday, fire officials said.
The fire started Friday afternoon about 3 miles northeast of Globe, Arizona, a city approximately 90 miles east of Phoenix, fueled by hot, dry conditions and wind. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CNN's Andy Rose contributed to this report.
