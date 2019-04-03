Arrest report reveals disturbing details about model accused of murdering doctor

Click here for updates on this story
Las Vegas (KTNV) -- Disturbing details have been released in a high-profile murder.
An ex-model sits in jail after a California doctor was hit in the head with a blunt object and died.
Dr. Thomas Burchard, a child psychiatrist, was found dead in the trunk of a Mercedes. Kelsey Turner, a one-time Maxim and Playboy model he gave tons of money to, is the suspect.
Dr. Burchard's longtime girlfriend said, Kelsey Turner is "as evil as Charles Manson."
"I didn't know the details of the way his body was found other than he was found in the truck. The rest of it, I didn't know," said Judy Earp.
Earp dated Dr. Burchard for 17 years. Earp estimates that Burchard gave Turner $300,000 over time, including paying her rent.
Burchard's body was discovered in the trunk of a luxury car, abandoned on East Lake Mead last month.
According to the arrest report, the blood evidence suggested Burchard was attacked in the vehicle. Among the discoveries was cleaning supplies and evidence of an attempted cover-up.
Turner moved into a rental home near Warm Springs Road and Amigo Street in December - paid for by Burchard.
Inside, according to police, a bloody door was ripped away from the hinges, and in the garage, the reported indicated more apparent blood, cleaning supplies and evidence of a cleanup.
"The last conversation I had with him, he had to go to Las Vegas to check things out because she was a compulsive liar," said Earp.
"All I know Tom was a big guy, almost six feet, 250 pounds. I don't think one woman could get him into the trunk of the car," said Earp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.