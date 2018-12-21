Photo: Eddie Williams Jr. A group of West Virginians rescued after being trapped for days in an abandoned mine are suspected of entering the mine to steal copper. The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has obtained arrest warrants on Eddie Williams Jr. for his involvement in entering an idled mine in the Clear Creek area with three other people- Kayla Williams, Cody Beverly and Erica Treadway. Williams has been charged with entering without breaking, conspiracy and giving false information to law enforcement.