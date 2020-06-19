Charlotte mural

Photo the city of Spartanburg shared of Zombie's Charlotte mural. (Source: City of Spartanburg).

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The City of Spartanburg announced via Facebook that artist Frankie Zombíe will work with volunteers from the community to “create a powerful Black Lives Matter street mural.”

The city said Zombie was also behind the colorful BLM mural in Charlotte, NC as well.

Zombie will be painting along West Broad Street from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

