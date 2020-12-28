JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reimposed a ban on the sales of alcohol and ordered the closure of all bars as part of new restrictions to help the country battle a resurgence of the coronavirus, including a new variant.
In a nationwide address Monday night, Ramaphosa also announced the closure of all beaches and public swimming pools in the country's infection hotspots. Those include Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and several other coastal areas.
South Africa will increase its nighttime curfew so that all residents must be at home from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., said Ramaphosa.
More news: Simpsonville PD searches for man accused of shooting, trying to kill victim at local inn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.