Medical workers prepare a COVID positive patient for a CT Scan at a clinic in Johannesburg Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. South Africa's COVID-19 spike has taken the country to more than 1 million confirmed cases with hospitals reaching capacity and no sign of the new surge reaching a peak. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reimposed a ban on the sales of alcohol and ordered the closure of all bars as part of new restrictions to help the country battle a resurgence of the coronavirus, including a new variant.

In a nationwide address Monday night, Ramaphosa also announced the closure of all beaches and public swimming pools in the country's infection hotspots. Those include Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and several other coastal areas.

South Africa will increase its nighttime curfew so that all residents must be at home from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., said Ramaphosa.

