GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours explains to FOX Carolina what max capacity means and how that shouldn't be a deterrent to those seeking medical care.
They have systems in place that have maximized their use of space and they haven't needed to use the overflow area they set up outside the ED.
They have a message for those who may be skipping out on medical screenings based on the assumption that the hospital doesn't have space.
The fact of the matter is a lot of people are sick - whether with COVID or some other condition.
Hospital administration is assuring the public that if you need to come, you can and they will make room.
Bon Secours says that they are not at the point of having to turn people away from the hospital like we've seen reports of in other states.
They told me today that if you feel like you need emergency care, don't wait until your symptoms are so severe that you can't drive yourself to the hospital.
And if it's time for an annual check up or you hit an age where a screening is recommended, don't skip that screening.
Shannon McCowan, Chief Operating Officer, says, "some of the more chronic disease conditions, people haven’t been screened and so they are coming in sicker… not knowing what it is they are dealing with and that is why we have to make sure we have enough capacity in the house to take care of the patients when they do hit our doors. But making sure that our staff is able to triage those and get them through quickly."
She also explained that underlying conditions make you at risk and some people are learning about theit underlying conditions when they catch coronavirus.
So that is why they are suggesting everyone to stay home if you do not feel 100% well.
Whether it is COVID 19 or the flu, no matter what- transmitting that illness to someone who doesn't know they have an underlying conditions could be deadly.
If you need help with paying for your medical bills, here is the link to Bon Secours financial assistance information.
