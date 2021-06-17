Post- COVID Support Group
Bon Secours at the Greenville Area is offering Virtual Support Groups on Post-COVID Distress
___________________________________________________________________
You are not Alone!
Gain support from others in the community!
Grief, isolation, fear, depression, anxiety, sleeping problems, change in mood, increase use of alcohol and use of drugs. They are all part of the distress caused by COVID-19. In addition to relationships, financial, and work problems.
Learn coping skills from others who are also suffering from Post Covid Syndrome!
___________________________________________________________________
Join by asking your physician to refer you to the group. A referral specialist will contact you after the referral is received.
Meetings will last approximately one hour. You can attend at your convenience and you can attend for as many sessions as you like.
You can choose the from the dates below:
Every Fridays at Noon
Every Thursdays at 3:30 pm
Facilitators
Marta Carvalhal, LISW-CP, DBT-C, CCTP
Lori M. Smith, LISW-CP
To register, please ask your physician to send a referral to Behavioral Health. If you have any questions, please call Kayla Smith at (864) 603-6201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.