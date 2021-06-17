Post- COVID Support Group

 

Bon Secours at the Greenville Area is offering Virtual Support Groups on Post-COVID Distress

You are not Alone!

Gain support from others in the community!

Grief, isolation, fear, depression, anxiety, sleeping problems, change in mood, increase use of alcohol and use of drugs. They are all part of the distress caused by COVID-19. In addition to relationships, financial, and work problems.  

Learn coping skills from others who are also suffering from Post Covid Syndrome!

Join by asking your physician to refer you to the group.  A referral specialist will contact you after the referral is received.

Meetings will last approximately one hour.  You can attend at your convenience and you can attend for as many sessions as you like. 

You can choose the from the dates below:

Every Fridays at Noon

Every Thursdays at 3:30 pm

Facilitators

Marta Carvalhal, LISW-CP, DBT-C, CCTP

Lori M. Smith, LISW-CP

To register, please ask your physician to send a referral to Behavioral Health. If you have any questions, please call Kayla Smith at (864) 603-6201.

