GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A donation was made in Aliyah King's honor. She is the young girl who died in a car crash on White Horse Road involving a suspected drunk driver. Thursday, a local activist Bruce Wilson donated a book about grief to her school to help her classmates who are still heartbroken by the loss.
Seldon Penden's book will be used by kids at Grove Elementary as they grieve the loss of Aliyah King.
Aliyah's counselor says it will just be one of the tools they use to continue to process the tears --- the anger -- and the questions brought about by her death.
Jordan Miller says, "we offer are we offer talking. We offer crying all that good stuff. We’ve cried together so these books are super meaningful for that to provide another way for them to process this huge loss that we feel."
Joseph Stowe, Grove Elementary principal, says, "it is really tough for the entire community. Our faith based community, our school community, as well as our extended family."
A community that is using the advice of a now middle schooler - because he went through it and shared his grief in a book that will now help thousands of people.
"She was incredibly special to us. A grow family member through and through so we are feeling the loss of her but we are also feeling her presence every day," says Miller.
Seldon shared a few pages that he hopes helps students just like him.
One page reads, "You might hear new words and terms that you’ve never heard before."
"You can create a small memorial in your yard for holden event in your honor or just live the best you can," read Seldon.
Seldon is just happy to help people who are just as confused and hurt as he was.
Seldon is having a book signing on November 20th for Children's Grief Awareness Day.
Children's Grief Awareness Day is the third Thursday of November, which is the same day as the donation.
