GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Filmmakers said a Christmas-themed film being shot in parts of the Upstate and Western North Carolina will be headed to the big screen.
Grey Horse Entertainment said the film "Christmas at the Grey Horse Inn" is being lensed in Tryon and Greer.
The production company offered this treatment of the film on its website:
Charlotte Quinn inherits a small-town inn fated for public auction and two royal Irish draught horses. With the help of a local carpenter, she saves the inn and the horses, finds love and restores her Christmas spirit.
FOX Carolina's Carrie Weimer visited the set in Greer on Tuesday and will have updates on The Four O' Clock News and our early evening newscasts.
