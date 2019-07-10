SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Up until a few days ago, Willie and his dog, Roscoe, were sleeping on the sidewalk along Reidville Road in Spartanburg.
“Everybody is talking about God at work here and I believe that,” Paul Eberhart said.
Paul Eberhart was getting gas at QT on Reidville Road on Saturday when something caught his attention.
“It’s funny because normally I get my gas in the back of QT and leave, but this particular day, I parked at this first pump which I never do,” Eberhart said, “Then he comes walking right by me and I just sat back and watched him.”
Paul said he sat there for nearly an hour watching Willie and Roscoe and thinking about what to do.
“People were walking up to him and talking to him and he never had his hand out,” Eberhart said.
Paul said the pair sat at a table outside QT. He watched as Willie made sure his companion had plenty of water, snacks and belly rubs.
“I just walked up to him and said, is there anything I can do for you? He said, would you get me a hot dog for Roscoe?”
Paul said he went inside and got two.
“This is a man that’s been sleeping on the streets and all he cared about was that dog,” Eberhart said.
Paul said Willie never asked for anything for himself, but simply asked for food for his dog. He said he gave Willie some cash and said goodbye.
On his walk to the car, Paul said he overheard a man ask Willie for some money.
He said Willie pulled out his wallet without hesitation and handed him some money then told the man, “Do something good with it,” Eberhart said.
“It was never about Willie. That was the amazing thing about this,” Eberhart said.
Paul said that was all he needed to hear, and he went home and started a fundraiser.
“Up until Saturday it’s been about Paul, but I’m not thinking that way anymore. I’ve always heard if you took the focus off yourself then things will happen, and now I’m a believer,” Eberhart said.
A fundraiser has already raised more than $11,000 dollars since Saturday.
