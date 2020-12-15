GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Terracon Consultants, Inc. is remembering an employee by creating a GoFundMe for his daughter's education.
Nate Hawthorne was killed in a traffic accident on Dec. 2 in Greenville. He was a driller for at the Greenville-Spartanburg office and left behind his mother, father, brother, and a 17-year-old daughter, Angelina.
Terracon said a GoFundMe page has been created to go to Nate's family to use for Angelina's future education.
Employees wishing to show support for Hawthorne's family may share their condolence on a memorial wall established by the funeral home.
PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect denied bond in crash on N. Pleasantburg Drive that killed man, injured officer
