GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Late Wednesday night deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a gunshot victim.
The sheriff's office says the call came in around 11:32 p.m. along the 500 block of Edgemont Avenue.
When deputies arrived on scene, they say they located a female who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies say the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The sheriff's office says they don't have a suspect in custody and that this is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.
