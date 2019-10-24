GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say first responders are investigating reports of a gunshot wound victim Thursday evening.
Dispatch says the call came in around 9:40 p.m. on Crooked Creek Circle. We're told deputies and EMS are responding.
Deputies on scene confirmed the shooting to our crew on scene. We were then directed to contact a public information official for more details.
