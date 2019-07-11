GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Late Wednesday night deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a gunshot victim.
The sheriff's office says the call came in around 11:32 p.m. along the 500 block of Edgemont Avenue.
Deputies say that 28-year-old Michael Lee Sammons shot his mother after an altercation.
When deputies arrived on scene, they say they located his mother in the front yard of the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies say the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff's office says the victim is in critical condition.
Deputies in Anderson arrested Sammons early Thursday morning where he remains at this time. Greenville County Deputies have obtained warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
