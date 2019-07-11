GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a person with a gunshot wound has been reported to first responders early Thursday morning.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the call came in from the 500 block of Edgemont Avenue.
Details are limited, but we're working to get the latest information as it becomes available. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.