GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina, Ingles and Hearts with Hands are teaming up to provide supplies to the Bahamas after the islands were devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
You can help by making donations at boxes set up inside *any* local Ingles location or you can bring locations here to the FOX Carolina studios.
Cash donations are also being accepted.
We’ll have the boxes set up at least through the end of the week.
If you want to make a cash donation online, click here to be directed to the Hearts With Hands website.
Here is a list of most needed supplies:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.