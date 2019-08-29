(FOX Carolina) - If you're having trouble finding FOX Carolina on your TV, don't worry! Watch this easy step-by-step video with Ted Phaeton and you'll be watching your favorite FOX Carolina news and shows in no time!
FOX Carolina is changing frequencies on Sept. 6.
The switch will be made at 3 a.m.
FOX Carolina is one of the nearly 1000 TV stations across the country who have been ordered, by law, to change frequencies by the summer of 2020.
If you watch TV for free with an antenna, rescan your TV or converter box after the frequency change to continue receiving FOX Carolina.
If you are a cable or satellite customer, you won't have to worry.
Click here for more information from TV Answers.
