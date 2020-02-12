GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A new program is giving shelter dogs a day of excitement and adventure.
Greenville County Animal Care is looking for volunteers for Doggy's Day Out.
The shelter says the program gives pups a break from the shelter and a chance to interact with humans.
Animal Care said, “Time outside of the shelter gives dogs a chance to de-stress and let their true personality shine.”
“It’s just really fun for everybody to see these animals having their best day ever with somebody in the community that's giving them a break from the shelter,” Community Relations Coordinator, Paula Church said.
The shelter said their goal is to give dogs some one-on-one time with humans, not other dogs. The shelter gives volunteers a backpack filled with toys and treats for their day of fun.
Animal Care said volunteers can take the pups most anywhere as long as they're on a leash.
“You can take them for an ice cream cone, you can take them for a hamburger, you can take them for a walk or run on the Swamp Rabbit Trail,” Church said, “Whatever you think is going to be a great experience for you and that dog, go for it!”
It's also a way for the community to see some of the pups up for adoption.
“We put them in a little 'adopt me' vest so they are identified as adoptable pets and it's an opportunity to you to be an ambassador for that dog,” Church said, “In some cases it's actually resulted in an adoption for us.”
Animal Care said participants must agree to:
- Keep dog on a leash when outside.
- Off leash dog parks are off-limits!
- Never leave a dog unattended in your vehicle for any amount of time.
- Keep dogs on a short leash where they may encounter people and other dogs.
- Do not allow children to have control of the dog’s leash.
- Never leave the dog alone with small children.
- Do not do dog-to-dog introductions during your adventure time.
- Inform us right away if the dog gets loose and you are unable to catch it.
- Always properly dispose of your dog's poop. We provide poop bags in the kit.
- Return the dog at the agreed upon times.
- Report any behavior or medical concerns to us when you return the dog.
- Do not verbally or physically punish the dog.
- Present the dog in a positive way to potential adopters and members of the public
Volunteers can stop by Animal Care and pickup a pup Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The shelter is located at 328 Furman Hall Road, Greenville, SC 29609.
